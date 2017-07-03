Town halls to look at Seneca Co. museum

Town halls to look at Seneca Co. museum

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The Seneca County Museum Advisory Board will host town hall meetings in July for the community to provide suggestions about how to make the museum a stronger attraction. On July 11, meetings will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the community room in the Tiffin YMCA, 180 Summit St. A meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 13 at the Tiffin-Seneca Public LIbrary, 77 Jefferson St. Museum Director Tonia Hoffert will provide updates at the meetings, and then the public will take part in small group discussions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Migrant workers Jun 19 Just Wondering 1
heroin epidemic Jun 18 Jusdatruth 1
News Joe Blundo: Did Columbus really have the nation... Jun 15 They cannot kill ... 1
Pool water Jun 13 Shelly Frisch 1
Tyler Kiser!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVERYONE READ! (Nov '07) May '17 mazballs 61
News Kayla Allison and Luke Bogner are engagedCouple... May '17 They cannot kill ... 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May '17 Mookie 1
See all Tiffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiffin Forum Now

Tiffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tiffin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,260 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC