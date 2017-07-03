Town halls to look at Seneca Co. museum

The Seneca County Museum Advisory Board will host town hall meetings in July for the community to provide suggestions about how to make the museum a stronger attraction. On July 11, meetings will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the community room in the Tiffin YMCA, 180 Summit St. A meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 13 at the Tiffin-Seneca Public LIbrary, 77 Jefferson St. Museum Director Tonia Hoffert will provide updates at the meetings, and then the public will take part in small group discussions.

