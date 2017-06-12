Tours for new Seneca County Courthouse offered on Saturday
Construction on the Seneca County Joint Justice Center will be ongoing through the fall, but this weekend you can get a sneak peek inside. This Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will receive a walking tour inside the first two floors of the current construction site.
