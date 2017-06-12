Mariners Sweep Defending Champs

One run each in the first two innings and a solid performance on the mound by Garret Sendelbach gave Grand Lake a sweep of the defending league champions after a 2-0 victory on Wednesday. After Sendelbach retired the side in Hamilton's half of the first inning, the Mariners scored one run in the home half when Malave Bettinger scored leadoff hitter Steven Fitzsimmons with a fielder's choice.

