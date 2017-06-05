Illegal gambling operations busted in Northwest Ohio
According to agents with the commission, machines inside these businesses were paying out cash prizes, which is a violation of Ohio law. Warrants were served at the following locations: -Do Drop In, 5500 Milan Rd. in Sandusky, Ohio -Do Drop In, 122 N. Washington St, in Tiffin, Ohio -Do Drop In, 115 Blossom Center Blvd. in Willard, Ohio -Moore Residence, 11903 Township Road 178 in Bellevue, Ohio -Patterson Residence, 3020 Egypt Rd in Willard, Ohio Agents seized gaming machines during the multi-county raid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyler Kiser!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVERYONE READ! (Nov '07)
|May 19
|mazballs
|61
|Kayla Allison and Luke Bogner are engagedCouple...
|May 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Anyone know a Kim (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Right On
|3
|Tiffin Ohio Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Seneca Soul
|2
|Shoe Sensation hiring?
|Mar '17
|Shoe lover
|1
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC