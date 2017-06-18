GOBA pedals into FindlayPosted on Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
By EILEEN MCCLORY STAFF WRITER Motorists on county and state routes may see more cyclists on the roads this week and businesses may see an influx of visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Migrant workers
|Jun 19
|Just Wondering
|1
|heroin epidemic
|Jun 18
|Jusdatruth
|1
|Joe Blundo: Did Columbus really have the nation...
|Jun 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Pool water
|Jun 13
|Shelly Frisch
|1
|Tyler Kiser!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVERYONE READ! (Nov '07)
|May '17
|mazballs
|61
|Kayla Allison and Luke Bogner are engagedCouple...
|May '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC