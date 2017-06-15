Downtown Tiffin is looking upPosted o...

Downtown Tiffin is looking upPosted on Thu. Jun 15th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: TheCourier.com

The historical building at 205-207 S. Washington St. underwent dramatic upgrades in 2014 thanks to the downtown Tiffin Facade Enhancement Grant Program, as shown in these before and after photos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Migrant workers Jun 19 Just Wondering 1
heroin epidemic Jun 18 Jusdatruth 1
News Joe Blundo: Did Columbus really have the nation... Jun 15 They cannot kill ... 1
Pool water Jun 13 Shelly Frisch 1
Tyler Kiser!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVERYONE READ! (Nov '07) May '17 mazballs 61
News Kayla Allison and Luke Bogner are engagedCouple... May '17 They cannot kill ... 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May '17 Mookie 1
See all Tiffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiffin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Seneca County was issued at June 30 at 8:57PM EDT

Tiffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Tiffin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC