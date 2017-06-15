Downtown Tiffin is looking upPosted on Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
The historical building at 205-207 S. Washington St. underwent dramatic upgrades in 2014 thanks to the downtown Tiffin Facade Enhancement Grant Program, as shown in these before and after photos.
|Migrant workers
|Jun 19
|Just Wondering
|1
|heroin epidemic
|Jun 18
|Jusdatruth
|1
|Joe Blundo: Did Columbus really have the nation...
|Jun 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Pool water
|Jun 13
|Shelly Frisch
|1
|Tyler Kiser!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVERYONE READ! (Nov '07)
|May '17
|mazballs
|61
|Kayla Allison and Luke Bogner are engagedCouple...
|May '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
