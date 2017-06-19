Common Pleas Court - June 21

Rose M. Morrison, 40, Lima, was sentenced to six months jail for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possessing drug paraphernalia on July 5, 2015, using cocaine and marijuana on May 24, 2017, operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license and having an open container of alcohol, possessing marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia, and crack/cocaine drug paraphernalia in Allen County on May 25, 2017, failing to report to an office visit on June 30, 2015, failed to report to her supervising officer July 9, 2015, consuming alcohol July 5, 2015, failing to attend a counseling appointment July 16, 2015 at Coleman Behavioral Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Putnam County Sentinel.