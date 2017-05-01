Small Business Basics seminars set fo...

Small Business Basics seminars set for May

The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Terra State Community College is offering free, two-hour seminars, Small Business Basics, that will answer questions about starting, buying or expanding a small business. Learn the basics of: name registration, licensing, taxes, zoning, business entities, employees, insurance, financing and business planning.

