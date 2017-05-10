Seneca deputy shot, Tiffin suspect ki...

Seneca deputy shot, Tiffin suspect killed

By BRIAN BOHNERT FOR THE COURIER TIFFIN - A Seneca County sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a Tiffin stabbing suspect, who was killed in the melee.

