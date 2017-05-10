Seneca deputy shot, Tiffin suspect killed
By BRIAN BOHNERT FOR THE COURIER TIFFIN - A Seneca County sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a Tiffin stabbing suspect, who was killed in the melee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Anyone know a Kim
|Apr 24
|Right On
|3
|Tiffin Ohio Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Seneca Soul
|2
|Shoe Sensation hiring?
|Mar '17
|Shoe lover
|1
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec '16
|Cdlladora
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Check
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC