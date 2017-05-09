Seneca Co. sheriff's deputy injured a...

Seneca Co. sheriff's deputy injured after responding to stabbing report

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A Seneca County sheriff's deputy was injured today after responding to a 911 call stemming from a stabbing incident. At roughly 1:30 p.m., Tiffin Police Department dispatch received a call concerning a man with a gun at 133 Schonhardt Street, according to a police department's press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May 6 Mookie 1
Anyone know a Kim Apr 24 Right On 3
Tiffin Ohio Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses (May '12) Mar '17 Seneca Soul 2
Shoe Sensation hiring? Mar '17 Shoe lover 1
Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13) Feb '17 Heidi 5
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec '16 Cdlladora 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Nov '16 Check 2
See all Tiffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiffin Forum Now

Tiffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Tiffin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,352 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC