Man killed by police had history of abuse
A Tiffin man who threatened his estranged wife and was fatally shot last week by law enforcement had faced a series of past domestic violence allegations. Seneca County court records show a civil-protection order forbidding Scott Bloomfield, 34, from appearing within 500 feet of his wife and contacting her in any way.
Read more at Toledo Blade.
