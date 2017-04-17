Two vying for municipal judgea s post
By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER UPPER SANDUSKY - Two Republican attorneys, James Gucker of 5855 Wyandot County Highway 2, McCutchenville, and James Ruhlen of 430 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, will vie for their party's nomination for judge of Upper Sandusky Municipal Court in the May 2 primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffin Ohio Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Seneca Soul
|2
|Shoe Sensation hiring?
|Mar '17
|Shoe lover
|1
|Anyone know a Kim
|Feb '17
|Hey now
|2
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec '16
|Cdlladora
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Check
|2
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC