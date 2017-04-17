Two Tri-C West students named to All-...

Two Tri-C West students named to All-Ohio Academic Team

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Cleveland.com

Bruce Hyde and William Funk, both of Parma, were two of seven students from Cuyahoga Community College named to the All-Ohio Community College Academic Team, which comprises top students at the state's two-year schools. The All-Ohio Academic Team recognizes student excellence in academics, leadership and community service.

