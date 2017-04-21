St. Wendelin Catholic High School to close in June
St. Wendelin Catholic School will close its high school in June, a decision spurred by financial concerns and dwindling enrollment. "We deeply regret having to make this decision, however, we are convinced that it is the right decision, given the present circumstances and future projections," the school said, in a statement issued today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffin Ohio Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Seneca Soul
|2
|Shoe Sensation hiring?
|Mar '17
|Shoe lover
|1
|Anyone know a Kim
|Feb '17
|Hey now
|2
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi
|5
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec '16
|Cdlladora
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Check
|2
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC