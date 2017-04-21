St. Wendelin Catholic High School to ...

St. Wendelin Catholic High School to close in June

St. Wendelin Catholic School will close its high school in June, a decision spurred by financial concerns and dwindling enrollment. "We deeply regret having to make this decision, however, we are convinced that it is the right decision, given the present circumstances and future projections," the school said, in a statement issued today.

