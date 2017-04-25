Springfield superintendent candidates...

Springfield superintendent candidates to be interviewed

The superintendent search committee will meet May 3 to interview three Ohio superintendents and the district's current assistant superintendent for the top spot in Springfield. The candidates are: a- Matthew Geha, Springfield's assistant superintendent since 2015 and the district's former director of federal programs and middle school principal.

