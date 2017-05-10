Final steel beam of Joint Justice Center moved into place
Tiffin residents got to take part in a hands-on ceremony Tuesday to mark a special occasion for the city and Seneca County. The new Seneca County Joint Justice Center reached the halfway point as officials and construction crews celebrated the end of vertical construction with a "topping off' ceremony.
