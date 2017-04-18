Beam atop of new Seneca Co. courthouse marks new milestone
Construction workers place a beam with a tree and American Flag attached during a "Topping Out Ceremony" at the Justice Center of Seneca County Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Tiffin, Ohio. Construction workers place a beam with a tree and American Flag attached during a "Topping Out Ceremony" at the Justice Center of Seneca County today.
