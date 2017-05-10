1 dead, 2 injured in Tiffin crash

Tuesday Apr 18

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wyatt Schalk, 22, was driving southwest on State Route 101 near milepost six around 4:30 p.m. when he went left of the center line. Schalk sideswiped an oncoming car, driven by Steven Schoewe, 30, causing it to go off the left side of the road and overturn.

