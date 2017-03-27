Who is Antonio Pipkin, the Tiffin quarterback who threw at Ohio State's Pro Day?
At Ohio State's Pro Day, Troy Smith threw to Buckeyes receivers two years ago, the former Heisman winner zipping passes to NFL prospects like Devin Smith. Last year, it was Cardale Jones who was slinging passes to Michael Thomas and Braxton Miller as a prospect himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffin Ohio Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Seneca Soul
|2
|Shoe Sensation hiring?
|Mar 13
|Shoe lover
|1
|Anyone know a Kim
|Feb 28
|Hey now
|2
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb 28
|Heidi
|5
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec '16
|Cdlladora
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Check
|2
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC