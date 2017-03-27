Who is Antonio Pipkin, the Tiffin qua...

Who is Antonio Pipkin, the Tiffin quarterback who threw at Ohio State's Pro Day?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Cleveland.com

At Ohio State's Pro Day, Troy Smith threw to Buckeyes receivers two years ago, the former Heisman winner zipping passes to NFL prospects like Devin Smith. Last year, it was Cardale Jones who was slinging passes to Michael Thomas and Braxton Miller as a prospect himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffin Ohio Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses (May '12) Mar 23 Seneca Soul 2
Shoe Sensation hiring? Mar 13 Shoe lover 1
Anyone know a Kim Feb 28 Hey now 2
Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13) Feb 28 Heidi 5
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec '16 Cdlladora 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Check 2
Cheating wife Oct '16 Horrible 1
See all Tiffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiffin Forum Now

Tiffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Tiffin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC