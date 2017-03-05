Weekend: Historic house to serve hist...

Weekend: Historic house to serve historic pizza

Saturday Mar 4

GOT A HANKERIN' for some Napoli's Pizza? You're in luck! The Jones Mansion will be serving up the famous pies along with Italian sausage, antipasto and more classics on March 11 at the mansion.

