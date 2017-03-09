Tiffin University to showcase 'Art fr...

Tiffin University to showcase 'Art from the Inside'

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Toledo Blade

'Art from the Inside' is open through April 5 at Tiffin University's Diane Kidd Gallery. The exhibit is a multimedia collection of more than 30 works from 24 Ohio inmates and one artist who was exonerated.

