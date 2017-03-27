Tiffin man attempts to stab officer during struggle
Seneca County issued a warrant for Fedele's arrest for Breaking & Entering, Tampering with evidence and Violating conditions of community control Toledo police issued a warrant for Fedele's arrest for Failure to appear on a Possession of a Controlled Substance charge According to Tiffin police, officers approached a vehicle in the drive thru of a Rite Aid Pharmacy at about 4:40 p.m. Officers approached the vehicle's passenger side and Fedele put his seat back in a possible attempt to hide from the officers. Police say the doors were also locked.
