OSHA cites 4 firms in region for violations

Four companies either based in northwest Ohio or with operations here have been fined a combined $135,000 for workplace safety violations. The largest fine by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was $50,194, levied against Taiho Corp. of America of Tiffin that was cited for two "repeat" safety violations and one "other-than-serious" category violation during an inspection at its Tiffin plant last fall.

