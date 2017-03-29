breaking Man killed in head-on collision

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

An area man was killed this morning in what authorities are calling an alcohol-related head-on crash just west of New Riegel in Seneca County's Big Spring Township. Christopher Jacoby, 42, of Carey, was driving a 1998 Ford pickup truck west on County Road 591 at 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle went left of center and collided head-on with an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt commercial vehicle being driven by David Lucius, 60, of Tiffin, said troopers with the Fremont post of the state Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

