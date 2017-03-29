breaking Man killed in head-on collision

An area man was killed this morning in what authorities are calling an alcohol-related head-on crash just west of New Riegel in Seneca County's Big Spring Township. Christopher Jacoby, 42, of Carey, was driving a 1998 Ford pickup truck west on County Road 591 at 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle went left of center and collided head-on with an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt commercial vehicle being driven by David Lucius, 60, of Tiffin, said troopers with the Fremont post of the state Highway Patrol.

