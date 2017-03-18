3 able to escape blaze in Tiffin
Fire Chief Kevin Veletean said crews responded to 10 E. Market St. about 12:35 p.m. Friday and saw smoke and flames coming from the building's second floor. A woman and her 3-month-old baby as well as their neighbor, a young man, were home at the time but got out safely.
