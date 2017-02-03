Willard P. Heddles

Willard P. Heddles

Willard P. Heddles, a community benefactor acclaimed for his turnaround of a billboard and metal products manufacturer, died Tuesday in Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Mich., after a crash on I-75 in Monroe. He was 74. "He was very dedicated to his employees top to bottom and to Tiffin, Ohio," said Matt Dysard, president and chief operating officer, who while a Bowling Green State University student was an engineering intern at the firm.

