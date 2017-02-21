Tiffin man arrested after drug raid

Tiffin man arrested after drug raid

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Tiffin police, along with deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, arrested a man Tuesday during a drug a raid. "The collaboration between all the Law Enforcement Agencies involved was instrumental to the success of this investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec '16 Cdlladora 1
Anyone know a Kim Nov '16 For fun 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Check 2
Cheating wife Oct '16 Horrible 1
Ricky Hale (Apr '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 2
News Justice center work underwayPosted on Fri. Sep ... Oct '16 docjan 1
amy (Aug '16) Aug '16 Billy big rigger 1
See all Tiffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiffin Forum Now

Tiffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Tiffin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC