Small Business Basics seminars set for March
The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Terra State Community College is offering free, two-hour seminars, "Small Business Basics," that will answer questions about starting, buying or expanding a small business. This seminar will take the confusion out of efforts to avoid costly mistakes and unnecessary steps.
