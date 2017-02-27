Small Business Basics seminars set fo...

Small Business Basics seminars set for March

1 hr ago

The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Terra State Community College is offering free, two-hour seminars, "Small Business Basics," that will answer questions about starting, buying or expanding a small business. This seminar will take the confusion out of efforts to avoid costly mistakes and unnecessary steps.

