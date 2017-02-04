Seneca grand jury will consider Fosto...

Seneca grand jury will consider Fostoria murder case

Saturday Feb 4

A Seneca County grand jury will hear the case of a Fostoria man who was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Fostoria last week.

Tiffin, OH

