Portman calls for people to seek common ground
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman , who is expected to face protesters against the administration of President Trump as the keynote speaker tonight at a Republican fund-raising dinner in Fremont, today called for people to seek common ground, while acknowledging the rollout of the new administration has generated strong feelings. A small group of medical students protest outside of the Cleveland office of Sen. Rob Portman to speak out against repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan on Wednesday in Cleveland.
