Msons to celebrate 300th anniversary of FreemasonryTotal membership...

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Masonic Fraternity this year observes the 300th anniversary of modern Freemasonry, and the more than 80,000 Masonic members in the State of Ohio are making plans for the celebration. "On June 24, 1717, in London, England, four Lodges decided to create the Grand Lodge of England," Joe Radocy, district adviser for the local Masonic Lodges in Erie, Huron, Seneca, Crawford and Wyandot Counties, explained.

