Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Monroe

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The accident happened at about 9:44 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-75 near E. Elm Avenue. According to to the Monroe Police Department, Willard Heddles, 74, of Tiffin was seriously injured in the crash.

