Highland schools news: Students stretch bodies, minds in yoga classes; soccer player commits to Tiffin; preschooler is Granger Principal for the Day; district earns state award; January Students of the Month Highland Middle School sixth-graders Kaliana Beranek, left, and Sara Espenschied practice yoga in a class taught by instructor Heather Baur. Middle and high school students in the district are learning the basics of yoga this school year.

