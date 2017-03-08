Four arrested on drug charges after search of Tiffin home

Police say Joellen Harshman, 53, Billy Bright, 28, Nicholas Vassar, 35, and Haley Martin, 29, were all arrested after officers found meth, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools and money inside the home. "The Task Force received information of drug activity involving Methamphetamine at 22 Tiffin Street and based on this information they were able to take immediate action," said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens.

