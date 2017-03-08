Four arrested on drug charges after search of Tiffin home
Police say Joellen Harshman, 53, Billy Bright, 28, Nicholas Vassar, 35, and Haley Martin, 29, were all arrested after officers found meth, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools and money inside the home. "The Task Force received information of drug activity involving Methamphetamine at 22 Tiffin Street and based on this information they were able to take immediate action," said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a Kim
|Feb 28
|Hey now
|2
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb 28
|Heidi
|5
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec '16
|Cdlladora
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Check
|2
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Justice center work underwayPosted on Fri. Sep ...
|Oct '16
|docjan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC