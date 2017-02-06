Bruce Wassung, Physical Therapist Ass...

Bruce Wassung, Physical Therapist Assistant Chair and Director of...

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Sixty-five area high school students explored the possibility of careers in the medical field during a recent event at Terra State Community College. The second annual HP2B Medical Mentoring and STEM Day was organized by the Sandusky Area Health Education Center and was supported by Terra State, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and Magruder Hospital.

