Bruce Wassung, Physical Therapist Assistant Chair and Director of...
Sixty-five area high school students explored the possibility of careers in the medical field during a recent event at Terra State Community College. The second annual HP2B Medical Mentoring and STEM Day was organized by the Sandusky Area Health Education Center and was supported by Terra State, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and Magruder Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec '16
|Cdlladora
|1
|Anyone know a Kim
|Nov '16
|For fun
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Check
|2
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Justice center work underwayPosted on Fri. Sep ...
|Oct '16
|docjan
|1
|amy
|Aug '16
|Billy big rigger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC