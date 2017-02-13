Area high school students learn about medical careers
Bruce Wassung, Physical Therapist Assistant Chair and Director of Clinical Education, runs the students through a spine alignment evaluation process using a plumb bob. Sixty-five area high school students explored the possibility of careers in the medical field during an event today at Terra State Community College.
