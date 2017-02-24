Antonio Pipkin, QB, Tiffin: 2017 NFL ...

Antonio Pipkin, QB, Tiffin: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Antonio Pipkin had quite the career at Division II Tiffin University in Ohio. He became only the third player in NCAA history to throw for at least 10,000 career yards and rush for at least 2,000.

