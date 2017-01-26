Two arrested in Fostoria stabbing death

Two arrested in Fostoria stabbing death

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

He was arraigned on the charge at Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court today. A judge ordered him held in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond without the option to post 10 percent and be released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec '16 Cdlladora 1
Anyone know a Kim Nov '16 For fun 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Check 2
Cheating wife Oct '16 Horrible 1
Ricky Hale (Apr '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 2
News Justice center work underwayPosted on Fri. Sep ... Oct '16 docjan 1
amy Aug '16 Billy big rigger 1
See all Tiffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiffin Forum Now

Tiffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tiffin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC