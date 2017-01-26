Tiffin Bark Park to host 3rd annual f...

Tiffin Bark Park to host 3rd annual fundraiser Feb. 4

The Tiffin Bark Park, one of northwest Ohio's largest off-leash dog parks, will present it's third annual fundraiser Feb. 4 at the Meadowbrook Park Ballroom, Bascom. This year, McGuffey Lane will make its return to Seneca County for the first time in years as the headliner.

