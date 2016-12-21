Terra State celebrates fall nursing graduates with pinning ceremony
Members of the 15th class to finish the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Terra State Community College received their nursing pins during a ceremony Dec. 17 at the college. Sister Patricia Carter, RN, Assistant Director of the Academic Service Center, was chosen by the graduating class to be the keynote speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec 23
|Cdlladora
|1
|Anyone know a Kim
|Nov '16
|For fun
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Check
|2
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Justice center work underwayPosted on Fri. Sep ...
|Oct '16
|docjan
|1
|amy
|Aug '16
|Billy big rigger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC