Seneca commissioners refuse to pay higher final bill to justice center firm

Seneca County commissioners won't pay the final bill for the owner representative on the joint justice center construction project, arguing the company doubled its monthly fee after learning the county intended to cancel its contract. The commissioners decided Jan. 12 to not pay Quandel Construction the $34,626 the company billed the county for November.

