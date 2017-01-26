PCMS Fleet 6 Science ROCKS
Mr. David Fodor, retired Science teacher from Tiffin Columbian, visited Port Clinton Middle School on Friday, January 20. He brought his collection of rocks and shared his knowledge with PCMS Fleet 6 students in Ms. Zam's science classes.
