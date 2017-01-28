Fred Boose, hiccough victim, much improvedHere are the top stories in ...

Fred Boose, hiccough victim, much imp...

Fred Boose, hiccough victim, much improved

Saturday Jan 28

Physicians are much interested in the queer case of Fred Boose of East Milan, who has been ill with hiccoughs since last Thursday morning at the home of his father, John Boose at 26 Grove Street, this city. Interest is centered in the case because of the fact that hiccoughs are becoming epidemic in various parts of the country.

Tiffin, OH

