Fostoria man crashes vehicle after 40-mile police chase
A Fostoria man who led police on a 40-mile, high-speed chase before crashing northeast of Tiffin is being held in the Hancock County jail. Sir Lawrence Payne, 36, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer for the chase, which began around midnight Saturday.
