Fostoria man crashes vehicle after 40...

Fostoria man crashes vehicle after 40-mile police chase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A Fostoria man who led police on a 40-mile, high-speed chase before crashing northeast of Tiffin is being held in the Hancock County jail. Sir Lawrence Payne, 36, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer for the chase, which began around midnight Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec '16 Cdlladora 1
Anyone know a Kim Nov '16 For fun 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Check 2
Cheating wife Oct '16 Horrible 1
Ricky Hale (Apr '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 2
News Justice center work underwayPosted on Fri. Sep ... Oct '16 docjan 1
amy Aug '16 Billy big rigger 1
See all Tiffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiffin Forum Now

Tiffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Tiffin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,361,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC