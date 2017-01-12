Flood warning in effect for Wyandot, ...

Flood warning in effect for Wyandot, Seneca counties

A flood warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. today for Seneca and Wyandot counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Seneca County was issued at January 12 at 11:45AM EST

