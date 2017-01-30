Columbus' Own: Clark's Cape looks to ...

Columbus' Own: Clark's Cape looks to get in the Columbus pop punk scene

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Lantern

When Mack Covell started messing around on drums his senior year of high school in his bedroom in Tiffin, Ohio, he had no intention of starting a band. For him, playing music was a sense of control, an outlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec '16 Cdlladora 1
Anyone know a Kim Nov '16 For fun 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Check 2
Cheating wife Oct '16 Horrible 1
Ricky Hale (Apr '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 2
News Justice center work underwayPosted on Fri. Sep ... Oct '16 docjan 1
amy Aug '16 Billy big rigger 1
See all Tiffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiffin Forum Now

Tiffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tiffin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC