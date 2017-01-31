Charles George King and Lindsay Marie Bogner
Lindsay Marie Bogner and Charles George King, both of Findlay, exchanged wedding vows during a 1:30 p.m. double ring ceremony on Aug. 20, 2016, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tiffin. Rev. Joseph Szybka officiated the ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tiffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec '16
|Cdlladora
|1
|Anyone know a Kim
|Nov '16
|For fun
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Check
|2
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Justice center work underwayPosted on Fri. Sep ...
|Oct '16
|docjan
|1
|amy
|Aug '16
|Billy big rigger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC