Charles George King and Lindsay Marie Bogner

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Lindsay Marie Bogner and Charles George King, both of Findlay, exchanged wedding vows during a 1:30 p.m. double ring ceremony on Aug. 20, 2016, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tiffin. Rev. Joseph Szybka officiated the ceremony.

