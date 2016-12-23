Workforce development initiative launched after college student...

TIFFIN After four months of collaborative effort, a group of more than 50 stakeholders announces they have completed a new strategic plan for workforce development in Seneca County. Facilitated by Terra State Community College, the planning process was started after a local study done by Heidelberg University student Mark Linsalata revealed that 70 percent of Seneca County companies could not find all of the workers they needed and that half of those companies were not able to expand because of that issue.

