Workforce development initiative laun...

Workforce development initiative launched after college student...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

TIFFIN After four months of collaborative effort, a group of more than 50 stakeholders announces they have completed a new strategic plan for workforce development in Seneca County. Facilitated by Terra State Community College, the planning process was started after a local study done by Heidelberg University student Mark Linsalata revealed that 70 percent of Seneca County companies could not find all of the workers they needed and that half of those companies were not able to expand because of that issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Fri Cdlladora 1
Anyone know a Kim Nov 25 For fun 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Check 2
Cheating wife Oct '16 Horrible 1
Ricky Hale (Apr '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 2
News Justice center work underwayPosted on Fri. Sep ... Oct '16 docjan 1
amy Aug '16 Billy big rigger 1
See all Tiffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiffin Forum Now

Tiffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tiffin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC