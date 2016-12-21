Westlake native charged with having guns, blowdart gun in his college dorm room
A college student from Westlake was arrested Monday and charged with having various weapons stashed in his dorm room, according to Tiffin police. David Conrad, 18, was taken into custody after campus security at Heidelburg University and Tiffin police responded to complaints of threats Conrad made to his girlfriend, police said.
