Projects in Sandusky, Tiffin, Lima receive tax credits
The Ohio Development Services Agency today announced nearly $23 million in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits, including about $4 million for three northwest Ohio projects. "A community's historic buildings make it unique," ODSA director David Goodman said in a statement.
