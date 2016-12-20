Projects in Sandusky, Tiffin, Lima re...

Projects in Sandusky, Tiffin, Lima receive tax credits

The Ohio Development Services Agency today announced nearly $23 million in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits, including about $4 million for three northwest Ohio projects. "A community's historic buildings make it unique," ODSA director David Goodman said in a statement.

